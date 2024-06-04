To the Editor:

Theft in The Villages is ramping up. I know a few people who have had small items stolen from golf carts.

My husband and I were victims this last Saturday, June 1. Someone stole our golf clubs and other items valued at about $2,500 from a parking lot at Sumter Landing. My husband’s clubs were his birthday gift custom fitted for him. We had finished golfing and stopped at Gators for a soda and appetizer, like we have many times before.

I cannot believe that no one saw this happening! Or that no one said anything or let the thief know that they were being watched! If I see anything suspicious I speak up. I make sure whoever is behaving suspicious knows I see them sometimes I snap a picture. Sometimes it detours that person and they move along. I am heartbroken that this is happening here in The Villages. We moved here to feel safer and more secure, clearly things are changing. My husband was recently diagnosed with cancer. We have been in two accidents (not our fault) three weeks apart. Two deaths in our family and now victims of theft. We feel violated and disgusted that this happened. We, by no means, are wealthy and can just go buy new stuff. We both still work for a living, We are good God-fearing Christians and we just cannot believe Not One Person saw this crime and did not speak up!

There are so many things wrong with society these days. And one of the worst things is for good people to NOT STAND UP and do what’s right!

My husband was using golf as a means to forget about his cancer and just be outside enjoying the beautiful weather and courses and that’s now been taken from him. I am sad that people have to hurt other people they don’t even know, piling onto the troubles making someone’s already difficult life even worse just to make a buck instead of earning their own way like we do. God help us because no one else can.

Donna Hladik

Village of Hemingway