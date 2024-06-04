78.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Trump is wrong to dismiss threat from sea level rise

By Terry Hansen

In a recent interview with Fox & Friends, former president Donald Trump preposterously asserted, “When they say that the seas will rise over the next four hundred years 1/8 of an inch, you know, which means basically you have a little more beachfront property.”

In fact, the Fourth National Climate Assessment projects oceans to rise by 1-4 feet by the end of this century, and that a rise by as much as 8 feet cannot be ruled out. Twenty-five Atlantic and Gulf Coast cities are already experiencing accelerating rates of daily tidal flooding, and sea level rise is expected to be above the global average in these regions.

It’s also important to look beyond our borders where, for example, millions of Bangladeshi’s are farming on land that is within a meter of high tide. To understand the devastating impact that the advancing sea is having on this country, I recommend watching the documentary “30 million.”

Sea level rise is caused by the warming of the oceans and the melting of land ice. Rapidly melting Himalayan glaciers feed rivers that sustain 1.65 billion people, many of whom live in India, Pakistan and China, which are nuclear powers.

Urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions and funding adaptation should be top priorities for every politician who is concerned about world hunger, national security and global stability.

Terry Hansen of Milwaukee is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com.

