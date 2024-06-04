Villager ticketed after rollover crash which trapped her in car

A Villager has been ticketed after a rollover crash which required her extrication from her car by the fire department.

The 65-year-old Village of Belle Aire woman had been driving a gray four-door 2022 Toyota Camry at 4:50 p.m. May 24 west on El Camino Real near Buena Vista Boulevard when her car struck a median and knocked down a palm tree, according to an accident report released this week by the Florida Highway Patrol. Her car overturned when it hit the palm tree.

She was trapped in the car and the roof had to be cut off by The Villages Public Safety Department in order to free her from the vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

She was ticketed for failure to maintain a single lane.

Debris from her vehicle struck a gray 2020 Ram 2500 pickup driven by a 64-year-old Village of Springdale man. He was not injured, but his truck sustained minor damage.