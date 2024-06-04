91.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Villagers proudly declare support for Trump

By Meta Minton

Villagers proudly proclaimed their support for former President Trump during a sign-waving event Tuesday morning in The Villages.

Maria Silecchia of the Village of DeLuna, wearing a red-white-and-blue cowboy hat and holding a “Never Surrender” sign was thrilled to be a part of the event.

Maria Silecchia of the Village DeLuna proudly held a sign at the event.

“I love President Trump. He’s strong, he’s patriotic and he’s what we need to get this country back on track,” said the former Long Island resident, who has been in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for about a year and a half.

Tom Gimmarro of the Village of Monarch Grove didn’t hold back his feelings about last week’s verdict in Manhattan, which found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts. Gimmarro held up a sign proclaiming it had been a “Rigged Trial.”

Thomas Gimmarro of the Village of Monarch Grove participated in the pro-Trump event.

He said he’s tired of the “hypocrisy from the left.”

It was a joyous event with the rally participants cheering loudly every time a car horn sounded in support.

Tommy and Val Jamieson of The Villages MAGA Club said people had pleaded with them to do something to support Trump.

Despite the broiling heat, the couple organized the event at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard, making sure there was plenty of cold water and sunscreen.

Lyle Sackrider, 9, a student at The Villages Charter School, was the youngest participant in the event. He handed out Trump stickers to fellow participants.

Lyle Sackrider, a nine-year-old who attends The Villages Charter School handed out Trump stickers.

His mother said a mock election was held at the charter school prior to the end of the school year. Trump won in a landslide.

