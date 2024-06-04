Work will be taking place next week on Saddlebrook multi-modal path

District Property Management will be performing repairs along the multi-modal path between the south side of Saddlebrook Recreation Center to the north side of Tunnel B10 (under County Road 466). The multi-modal path will be blocked off and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will run along the concrete pathway of the Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course. The work is tentatively scheduled for the dates listed below:

Start: Monday, June 10

End: Thursday, June 12

The schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions, or would like further information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.