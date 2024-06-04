92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
type here...

Work will be taking place next week on Saddlebrook multi-modal path

By Staff Report

District Property Management will be performing repairs along the multi-modal path between the south side of Saddlebrook Recreation Center to the north side of Tunnel B10 (under County Road 466). The multi-modal path will be blocked off and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will run along the concrete pathway of the Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course. The work is tentatively scheduled for the dates listed below:

Start: Monday, June 10
End: Thursday, June 12

The schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions, or would like further information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Theft in The Villages is ramping up

A Villager warns that crime is ramping up in The Villages, evidenced by the fact her golf clubs and her husband's golf clubs were stolen while they were at Lake Sumter Landing.

Mickey Mouse would be a better choice than Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Mickey Mouse would be a better choice for president than Joe Biden.

We need the gates in The Villages

A Village of Charlotte resident says we need the gates in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Insurance company canceling policies and still mailing out advertising

A Village of Collier resident can’t figure out why insurance company is canceling homeowners’ policies and at the same time mailing advertisements to residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident writes that it is time for the GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs.

Photos