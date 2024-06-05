K-9 assists in arrest of two suspects with drugs at Brownwood

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of two suspects with drugs near the entrance to Brownwood.

William Albert Windsor, 54, of Summerfield was driving an older model blue pickup shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 44 when a deputy noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, a front seat passenger, 48-year-old Kristi Rae West of Summerfield, was not wearing her seatbelt.

A deputy with his K-9 arrived at the scene of the traffic stop and the dog alerted on the pickup, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the truck turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Windsor was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $3,700. West was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $500.