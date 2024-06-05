93.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
type here...

Lady Lake Library donates 1,000 items to Christian Food Pantry

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Library participated in the Lake County Library System’s annual Food for Fines initiative in May, which forgives $1 of overdue fees for every food item donated.

Lady Lake Library
Lady Lake Library Director Aly Herman, Pantry Director Carrol Neal and Library Youth Services Assistant Kourtney Fehr, in front, from left. Pantry volunteers Jaime Rotger and Steve Krick, in back, from left.

The Library collected over 1,000 items for its local food bank, the Lady Lake Christian Food Pantry, which feeds 350 families each month. Started in 1998, the Food Pantry is an off-campus ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church that provides supplemental groceries for families in need in Lady Lake, The Villages, Summerfield and Weirsdale.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Seniors are increasing susceptible to crime in The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she feels the pain of a fellow resident who wrote in to describe being the victim of theft in The Villages.

Pompous Trump got the verdict he deserved

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, who previously voted for Trump, says the former president got what he deserved when he was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Laura Loomer should not have called for death penalty for Democrats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident agrees Laura Loomer should not have called for the death penalty for Democrats, but adds we are at risk of socialism running amok in the United States.

Theft in The Villages is ramping up

A Villager warns that crime is ramping up in The Villages, evidenced by the fact her golf clubs and her husband's golf clubs were stolen while they were at Lake Sumter Landing.

Mickey Mouse would be a better choice than Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Mickey Mouse would be a better choice for president than Joe Biden.

Photos