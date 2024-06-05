Lady Lake Library donates 1,000 items to Christian Food Pantry

The Lady Lake Library participated in the Lake County Library System’s annual Food for Fines initiative in May, which forgives $1 of overdue fees for every food item donated.

The Library collected over 1,000 items for its local food bank, the Lady Lake Christian Food Pantry, which feeds 350 families each month. Started in 1998, the Food Pantry is an off-campus ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church that provides supplemental groceries for families in need in Lady Lake, The Villages, Summerfield and Weirsdale.