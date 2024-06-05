90.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Pompous Trump got the verdict he deserved

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Trials are required to be held with jurors made up of your peers. I have voted for Trump in the past, but have to agree that he is perhaps the most pompous, self-centered a#*hole that has ever run for office. Judging by the New Yorkers that I have met, seems like it was a fair jury! Those that have put Trump and Jesus Christ in the same sentence recently have obviously won the ignoramus of the year award, hands down! We have a very unfortunate situation in this country, regardless of who you support.

James Stephens
Village of Tierra Del Sol

 

Photos