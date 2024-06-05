90.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Seniors are increasing susceptible to crime in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We, too, had my husband’s golf clubs stolen. The good news is we got them back. I had lunch in a pizza place in Brownwood and my credit card was stolen. Ran up over $500 in about two to three hours. Although the thief was on tape, they were not arrested. It’s too bad that this is getting worse here, but if there is no prosecution, how do we get it stopped?
So sorry for your loss. We felt that way after both our thefts. We are vulnerable here in this senior community.

Emma Krock
Village of Pinellas

 

Photos