93.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after traffic stop in Coleman

By Staff Report
Sebastian Baltazar Duran
Sebastian Baltazar Duran

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after a traffic stop in Coleman.

Sebastian Baltazar Duran, 25, of Ocala, was driving a silver Toyota Corolla at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Warm Springs Avenue when a deputy noticed the vehicle had a suspiciously tinted window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Baltazar Duran presented the deputy with a Mexican identification card. A computer check revealed that despite living in Florida, he has not obtained a Florida driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Seniors are increasing susceptible to crime in The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she feels the pain of a fellow resident who wrote in to describe being the victim of theft in The Villages.

Pompous Trump got the verdict he deserved

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, who previously voted for Trump, says the former president got what he deserved when he was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Laura Loomer should not have called for death penalty for Democrats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident agrees Laura Loomer should not have called for the death penalty for Democrats, but adds we are at risk of socialism running amok in the United States.

Theft in The Villages is ramping up

A Villager warns that crime is ramping up in The Villages, evidenced by the fact her golf clubs and her husband's golf clubs were stolen while they were at Lake Sumter Landing.

Mickey Mouse would be a better choice than Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Mickey Mouse would be a better choice for president than Joe Biden.

Photos