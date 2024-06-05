Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after traffic stop in Coleman

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after a traffic stop in Coleman.

Sebastian Baltazar Duran, 25, of Ocala, was driving a silver Toyota Corolla at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Warm Springs Avenue when a deputy noticed the vehicle had a suspiciously tinted window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Baltazar Duran presented the deputy with a Mexican identification card. A computer check revealed that despite living in Florida, he has not obtained a Florida driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.