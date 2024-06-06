CDD 9 rejects stop sign request due to $5,000 potential price tag

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors has rejected a resident’s request for moving a stop sign due to a $5,000 potential price tag.

The resident had requested a stop sign be placed at the corner of Cammarano Place and D’Angelo Lane in the Haciendas of Mission Hills. There is currently a stop sign at the dead end of D’Angelo Lane which impacts two houses.

Board members acknowledged the current location of the stop sign doesn’t make sense. However, making a change would necessitate a $3,500 traffic study and relocating the sign and stop bar would cost another $1,500.

During a discussion at the CDD 9 meeting Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, Board Chairman Jack Reimer remarked, “$5,000 sounds like a lot of money.”

Supervisor Steve Brown agreed and said he feared setting a precedent if there were similar requests from residents of other villa communities.