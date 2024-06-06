97.1 F
CDD 9 rejects stop sign request due to $5,000 potential price tag

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors has rejected a resident’s request for moving a stop sign due to a $5,000 potential price tag.

The resident had requested a stop sign be placed at the corner of Cammarano Place and D’Angelo Lane in the Haciendas of Mission Hills. There is currently a stop sign at the dead end of D’Angelo Lane which impacts two houses.

This diagram shows the location of the current stop sign and the requested relocation
This diagram shows the location of the current stop sign and the requested relocation.

Board members acknowledged the current location of the stop sign doesn’t make sense. However, making a change would necessitate a $3,500 traffic study and relocating the sign and stop bar would cost another $1,500.

During a discussion at the CDD 9 meeting Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, Board Chairman Jack Reimer remarked, “$5,000 sounds like a lot of money.”

Supervisor Steve Brown agreed and said he feared setting a precedent if there were similar requests from residents of other villa communities.

