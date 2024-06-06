Convicted felon with ammunition caught speeding in The Villages

A convicted felon with ammunition was arrested after he was caught speeding in The Villages.

Hector Emanuel Garay, 20, of Ocala, was driving a red Toyota Yaris at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday when he was caught on driving 72 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy learned that Garay’s license had been revoked in 2022. The convicted felon also had two rounds of ammunition in his pants.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center because he was already on probation at the time of his arrest.