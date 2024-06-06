Harry Varley

Harry Herbert Varley passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2024, just days after celebrating his 83rd birthday.

Born in 1941 in New Britain to Norma Johnson and Herbert Varley, Harry attended Southington High School, where his natural talent for sports was evident. His athleticism and team spirit were constants throughout his life. After high school, he went into the Air Force and was stationed at Mountain Home AFB in Idaho.

Harry was a beloved figure wherever he went. In the 1980s and into the 90s, he served as the Director of Maintenance at Lake Compounce, where he worked with his daughter Carolyn. He cherished the memories and friendships he made there throughout his life. He concluded his professional career at Farmington High School, where he had the unique pleasure of working alongside his daughter Donna.

A true people person, Harry found joy in various community activities. He was a founding member of Pairs and Spares, a coach for the Gloria Dei boys’ basketball team, and an avid motorcyclist who traveled cross-country with the love of his life, Susan. Later in life, they enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and cruising the islands with many different groups of friends.

After relocating to Florida, Harry continued to make new friends, and pursue his passion for golf. He participated in numerous golf leagues including the Brew Crew, and The Critters, and accumulated five holes-in-one on courses in Connecticut and Florida. Just before his passing, he placed 3rd in his beloved Critters’ golf tournament.

Harry’s legacy of kindness, enthusiasm, and love for life will be remembered by all who knew him.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly DiNino and brother Thomas Varley. Harry leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Susan Ebb Varley, his daughter Donna Scott and husband David, daughter Carolyn Caggiano and husband Joseph, his grandson Cody Scott and wife Farva, granddaughter Madison Caggiano, his brother James Varley and Debbie Chapman, his brothers-in-law Alfred DiNino and Peter Ebb, and may beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Bristol, CT.