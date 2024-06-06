Hungry homeless man found eating stolen donuts at 7-Eleven

A hungry homeless man was arrested while eating stolen donuts at a 7-Eleven store in The Villages.

Tyler Layne Maintree, 29, was found Wednesday night standing by the ice chest at the 7-Eleven located on the Historic Side of The Villages.

He was consuming two donuts, a tuna sandwich and a Big Gulp drink he had stolen from the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The total value of the merchandise was $12.45.

The clerk had attempted to stop Maintree from stealing the food.

“I don’t have any money, you can call the the police if you want to,” Maintree told the clerk.

Police were already familiar with Maintree as he had been trespassed a few hours earlier from another nearby gas station.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

The Virginia native had been arrested last year after trespassing on school property in Leesburg.