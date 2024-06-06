Population explosion has brought crime to The Villages

To the Editor:

Ten years ago, crime in The Villages was less than 1 % according to the county records. However, now with the explosion of population surrounding The Villages, crime is exploding also, especially in and around the three squares as there are no gates nor cameras along with immediate egress out of the area. Yes, we Villagers need to be more vigilant and protective of our neighbors, but we also must remove that which temps others to sin. Even golf carts are being stolen. I no longer leave my garage door opener in my golf cart as those are being lifted also. We now must remember that we do not live in a gated community and that the “bubble” has been burst!

Edward Tracey

Village of Pinellas