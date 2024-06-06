97.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 6, 2024
type here...

Population explosion has brought crime to The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ten years ago, crime in The Villages was less than 1 % according to the county records. However, now with the explosion of population surrounding The Villages, crime is exploding also, especially in and around the three squares as there are no gates nor cameras along with immediate egress out of the area. Yes, we Villagers need to be more vigilant and protective of our neighbors, but we also must remove that which temps others to sin. Even golf carts are being stolen. I no longer leave my garage door opener in my golf cart as those are being lifted also. We now must remember that we do not live in a gated community and that the “bubble” has been burst!

Edward Tracey
Village of Pinellas

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gate upgrade not doing anything to save my car window motor

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the recent gate upgrade failed to embrace technology that would have lengthened the life of many power window motors in The Villages.

Why won’t The Villages be fair and humane to the pet population?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident claims The Villages is discriminating against larger dog breeds.

Seniors are increasing susceptible to crime in The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she feels the pain of a fellow resident who wrote in to describe being the victim of theft in The Villages.

Pompous Trump got the verdict he deserved

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, who previously voted for Trump, says the former president got what he deserved when he was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Laura Loomer should not have called for death penalty for Democrats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident agrees Laura Loomer should not have called for the death penalty for Democrats, but adds we are at risk of socialism running amok in the United States.

Photos