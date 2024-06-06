RoMac driver accused of using company gas card for personal use

A driver for RoMac Building Supply has been arrested after allegedly using a company gas card for personal use.

Herron Chinua Worges, 38, of Leesburg, on Monday went to his supervisor at the RoMac facility off Rolling Acres Road to complain that his company-issued gas card was no longer working, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Worges took the gas card from his wallet and handed it to his supervisor, who found it odd, because the company policy is for the gas card to remain with the company vehicle and “never on an employee’s person,” according to the arrest report.

The manager inquired about the status of the gas card and was informed by the finance department that the card had been turned off due to a questionable $300 charge.

Company personnel probed deeper and found 54 unauthorized transactions which had taken place when Worges, who had been with the company since 2020 and had been a driver for the past two years, was clocked out from work.

The native of Jamaica was arrested Wednesday on charges of fraud and grand theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.