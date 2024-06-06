97.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Summerfield teen jailed after admitting to sex with 13-year-old

By Staff Report
A Summerfield teen has been jailed after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl he said had a “crush” on him.

Ky’Veon Stanifer, 18, was booked on a charge of lewd or lascivious behavior Wednesday at the Marion County Jail. He was initially being held without bond.

During an interview with an investigator, the girl said she and Stanifer “began hanging out” and “would kiss and cuddle when no one was around,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report indicated that the girl and Stanifer had sex when he was 17 and again after he turned 18. The girl said Stanifer wore a condom.

Stanifer told deputies the girl had a “crush” on him and “consented” to their sexual activity.

