Villagers report young people taunting alligator at their pond

By Meta Minton

Villagers have reported to officials that young people have been taunting an alligator at their pond.

Vernon Peterson who lives on Plank Street in the Village of Dunedin and his neighbors attended the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday afternoon at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Peterson, who bought his home in 2020, said young people from outside The Villages have been visiting their neighborhood pond to fish. The young people have been parking in the cul-de-sac and walking through residents’ yards to get to the pond.

“We do not like what is happening,” Peterson said.

However, things are getting downright dangerous because the young people have started taunting an alligator by casting fishing lures at him.

The last straw came when one of them caught a fish and then heaved it at the alligator, prompting Peterson to confront them.

“They got belligerent with me,” he said.

Peterson said it was his understanding a “No Public Access” sign was previously posted at the pond. That sign is no longer there and Peterson and his neighbors said they would like to see the sign re-installed.

Supervisor Jim Boyd said he is a aware of a similar situation at another pond.

“It’s gotten to be a real nuisance. They are cutting through people’s yards,” Boyd said. “People are getting them trespassed.”

The point was raised that homeowners or potentially CDD 10 could be held liable if someone is injured by an alligator.

District officials indicated they would research the issue and come back with more information and potential solutions at the July CDD 10 board meeting.

