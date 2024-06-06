To the Editor:

Large dogs (60-75 lbs.), have no big dog park to go to. We are forced to take our dogs to the electrical substation or rely on the kindness of business owners to use their field.

We pay in our dues to The Villages to have a dog park. All that’s available is a postage stamp sized, fenced in area that small dog owners use and glare at you for having the nerve to use THEIR park. There’s no shade from the ungodly heat and my dog can’t even turn around in the enclosure. My poor dog has nowhere to run. This is completely bigoted towards dogs, especially with a population well over 150,000 residents and growing. I have to put my dog in a golf cart and drive for miles so she can get exercise. The Villages certainly has the money to build many large dog parks with shade without us having to drive 12 miles r/t to Doggy Doo Run Run and pay $6 a day to use it. Why won’t The Villages be fair and humane to the pet population? Greed I am sure. We desperately require large dog park enclosures or we should have a discount to cover expenses as we are forced to travel outside the bubble.

Marilyn Allison Howlett

Village of Belle Aire