Anne Maddox

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Anne Maddox

Anne McHenry Maddox, of the Villages, FL went to rest with Jesus on May 23, 2024. She has joined her beloved husband, Van Maddox, in Heaven.

Born February 24, 1931, Anne is survived by her son Randy, daughter Marla, and adoring family. While Anne’s passing is a tremendous loss for her family, she lived a full and active life.

Services will be held on June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at New Covenant Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL, in the Chapel. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life luncheon in Anne’s honor following the service.

