Are the residents getting stuck with the tab again?

To the Editor:

The June 1, 2024, Villages-News.com article, “SECO blames switch to LED technology for increase in rates” quotes a SECO press release that said that, “Unfortunately, material costs and supply chain shortages, particularly in LED lighting fixtures and poles, have necessitated the need for the cooperative to increase the monthly rate for lighting service that went into effect on May 1.”

PWAC funding comes from the “maintenance” assessment of The Villages residents’ property tax bills. I am an electrical engineer; it makes economic sense that new street lamp poles use LED technology because long-term costs will be lower than the technology used on street lighting north of Highway 44. This is similar to a resident replacing an incandescent light bulb in their post lamp with an LED.

Is this another case where the current residents will pay for new infrastructure as the Developer expands The Villages south of Highway 44?

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere