George Famulette

George Famulette was born April 27, 1938 in Long Island, New York. George served in the Air Force,before dedicating his career to the NYPD.

George loved being a police officer. In 2004 he moved to Florida with his wife Carole. George loved Italian food, western movies and football. George had a deep love for the horses and cats. George loved his wife Carole and his daughter Jennifer.

We will cherish all the great times we spent together with George. He was generous, loving and caring. He had a huge heart. We will miss George so much. George was a loving husband and father.

He will be greatly missed.