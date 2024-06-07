James Brendan O’Donnell

James Brendan O’Donnell, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2024 with his family at his side.

Jim was born in Newark, NJ to John and Mary O’Donnell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John P. O’Donnell.

After a career spanning 39 years, Jim retired from American Can / Cebal Co. and moved to The Villages, FL in 2002. He pursued his hobbies of golf, travel, and genealogy. He loved working in his yard and could be found puttering around outdoors on most days.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret and their three children: Patricia Kingery (Travis), Brian O’Donnell (Julia) and Christine Rose (Terry). Jim will also be missed by his 11 loving grandchildren: Claire, Benjamin, Mulan, Christly, and Mia Kingery; Daniel, Michael, and Jake O’Donnell; Reilly, Hannah, and Kailee Rose.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on June 27 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081SE Hwy 42 Summerfield, FL.