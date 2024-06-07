Officials forgive $37,000 in fines at hoarding home in The Villages

Officials have agreed to forgive $37,000 in fines at a home of a notorious hoarder in The Villages.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe has been the scourge of the neighborhood for three years. Barbara Packard, who suffers from scoliosis and taught school for 40 years, was reportedly overwhelmed and intimidated by her son, Jeffrey, who has a long criminal history. He is now on the run from law enforcement after skipping a recent court date. He had been arrested on drug charges March 11 at his mother’s home.

Barbara Packard’s cousin Mark O’Shea came in from New Jersey to try to clean up the mess. The house is back in compliance and a buyer has been lined up.

However, a lien had been slapped on the house by Community Development District 5, which has spent countless hours working for a resolution at the problem property. Between the fines and legal fees, a potential buyer would have to pay an extra $60,000 or Barbara Packard would have to absorb the loss.

O’Shea said Barbara Packard faces a precarious financial future because of her son’s unsavory activities, which allegedly included draining her bank account. He said she needs the proceeds from the sale of her home to fund her remaining years. O’Shea, who now has Barbara Packard’s power of attorney, provided assurances that Jeffrey Packard would not see any of the money.

Supervisors Gerald Ferlisi and Mark Schweikert expressed a willingness to forgive the entire fine of $37,000, though they could not release the $23,000 in legal expenses racked up over the previous 36 months. Other supervisors agreed, with the exception of Supervisor Walter Martin, who said he feared setting a precedent.

The board voted 4-1 to forgive the fines.