94.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 7, 2024
type here...

Our governor refuses to allow protection for those laboring in the heat

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m watching men/women working today digging holes by hand to run Quantum Fiber throughout Hemingway. It’s 97º+ in the sun. There are also men/women cutting grass, putting on roofs, raking sand traps and more around us daily. The Republican legislature and DeSantis have chosen to sponsor legislation that prevents cities and counties from setting workplace standards that require water, cooling measures and recovery periods after work in hot weather. Requiring companies to post or distribute materials informing workers about staying safe in swelter heat is also prohibited. There is NO federal protections requiring that workplaces protect employees from the dangers even after it is projected that heat related deaths will continue to rise. Texas Republicans passed similar legislation last year, even though a court ruled the law was unconstitutional. BUT they tried. We are still waiting for DeSantis to veto this legislation but I wouldn’t hold your breath. The legislature doesn’t seem to give a crap. What about all the workers who pick the strawberries, melons, tomatoes? Seems kind of callous to me.

William Sachs
Village of Hemingway

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Are the residents getting stuck with the tab again?

A Village of Belvedere is suspicious of the announced SECO rate hike and wonders if residents are paying for new infrastructure in the southern end of The Villages.

Surprised we don’t see more accidents at gates

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised we don’t see more accidents at the gates.

Population explosion has brought crime to The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident warns that the population explosion has brought crime to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gate upgrade not doing anything to save my car window motor

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the recent gate upgrade failed to embrace technology that would have lengthened the life of many power window motors in The Villages.

Why won’t The Villages be fair and humane to the pet population?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident claims The Villages is discriminating against larger dog breeds.

Photos