Our governor refuses to allow protection for those laboring in the heat

To the Editor:

I’m watching men/women working today digging holes by hand to run Quantum Fiber throughout Hemingway. It’s 97º+ in the sun. There are also men/women cutting grass, putting on roofs, raking sand traps and more around us daily. The Republican legislature and DeSantis have chosen to sponsor legislation that prevents cities and counties from setting workplace standards that require water, cooling measures and recovery periods after work in hot weather. Requiring companies to post or distribute materials informing workers about staying safe in swelter heat is also prohibited. There is NO federal protections requiring that workplaces protect employees from the dangers even after it is projected that heat related deaths will continue to rise. Texas Republicans passed similar legislation last year, even though a court ruled the law was unconstitutional. BUT they tried. We are still waiting for DeSantis to veto this legislation but I wouldn’t hold your breath. The legislature doesn’t seem to give a crap. What about all the workers who pick the strawberries, melons, tomatoes? Seems kind of callous to me.

William Sachs

Village of Hemingway