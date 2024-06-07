Surprised we don’t see more accidents at gates

To the Editor:

I am very surprised that there have not been more accidents at the crossing gates. Or, perhaps, there have been any number of accidents, but they have not been publicized. And, perhaps it is just my attitude.

So many times, I have come up to the crossing gate that has a manned guard station. I would flash my gate card and have the gate open, proceed through the gate and, lo and behold there would be a near collision with another automobile going through the visitor’s gate immediately adjacent to my car.

It should not matter whether it is a resident’s gate or a visitor’s gate, I have the attitude that when the gate lifts, it is clear for me to proceed. But, watch out!

I am also of the attitude that when a visitor approaches the gate and the gate attendant causes the gate to rise, that driver also have the attitude that it is now clear for him/her to proceed.

I would also think that the gate attendant’s primary responsibility is to make certain and prevent any possible accidents by controlling the gate they do control, to make certain that two cars do not try to proceed through both gates as the same time.

Is it just me? Am I being impatient? Do I have the wrong understand of the gate attendant’s responsibilities and duties?

Gilbert Murray

Village of Pennecamp