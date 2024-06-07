93.7 F
Villager struggling to keep up property after death of wife

By Meta Minton

A Villager is apparently struggling to keep up his property after the death last year of his wife.

The home owned by the Billie Kizer Living Trust at 404 Simpson St. in the Village of Mallory Square was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Trustees at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Billie and Sandra Kizer bought the home in 2015 for $256,000. They were snowbirds who spent their summers in Wisconsin and enjoyed “escaping the cold midwestern winters” in The Villages, according to Sandra Kizer’s obituary. She died Feb. 19, 2023 at age 76. They married in 1964.

Weeds have become a problem at this home at 404 Simpson St. in the Village of Mallory Square.

In April, a complaint was received about weeds at the property. The conservator of the property was contacted and indicated that the belief was that the property was being properly maintained. Billie Kizer is reportedly living in Wisconsin. At one point, the water bill had not been paid and the water was reportedly shut off. The plan is apparently to put the house on the market.

The board agreed to give the property owner 45 days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, fines will be imposed.

