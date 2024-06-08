97.4 F
A little clarity would be nice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When people make statements like Ericka Yeger did (“The current administration is slowly transitioning this country to a socialist/communist country”) or Tom Gimmarro (“Rigged Trial”) and (“Hypocrisy from the left”), I wish they would specify what they mean.
Please, Ericka, HOW is the current administration slowly transitioning this country to a socialist/communist country? Exactly WHAT are they doing that will make us become Communists?
Tom, HOW was the trial rigged? In what way?
What HYPOCRISY are you talking about?
I am willing to listen to your complaints but not just the blather you hear from Fox News, or out of Trump’s mouth. I’ll listen to your FACTS anytime.

Karen Hoerauf
Village of Belle Aire

 

