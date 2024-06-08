97.4 F
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Detective tracks down vandalism suspect with help from Facebook

By Staff Report
A detective tracked down a vandalism suspect with a little help from Facebook.

Joseph Mansfield, 49, of Bushnell, was arrested Thursday on a charge of criminal mischief.

He allegedly got into an argument over road blockage on April 30 at Wendy’s in Bushnell. The other person, who did not know Mansfield, went into the restaurant to order food. A witness saw Mansfield’s truck drive toward the other truck and deliberately scratch it, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’sOffice.

During the incident, Mansfield had been driving a black Chrysler 300 truck with a logo from the movie, “Transformers.” A detective went onto Facebook and found photos of the truck on Mansfield’s Facebook page. The owner of the damaged pickup was able to identify Mansfield in a photo lineup.

Mansfield was tracked down and taken into custody. The New Jersey native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

