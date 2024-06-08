Frances Lee Robson

Mrs. Frances Lee Robson, passed peacefully in her home, with her family by her side, on 3 June 2024. Mrs. Robson was born 84 years earlier on 3 June 1940, in Smithfield, Johnston County, North Carolina to Russell Clemet and Frances Marie Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Frederick Russell Williams (Wife Betty of Middle River, MD surviving), and her sister Carolyn Ila Matthews. She moved from NC to grow up in Middle River, MD and graduated from Kenwood HS, where she met and married her husband of 65 years.

She moved with her family to Church Hill, on the Eastern Shore of MD. In 1981, the family moved to Germany, where she worked for the US Army. After a rewarding career, she retired as the Chief of War Reserve Material for the US Army’s 200th Theater Army Materiel Management Center. Following a well-earned retirement, Frances moved to Charleston, SC to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Eventually, she moved back to Smithfield, NC. In 2005, she and Arthur relocated to The Village of Poinciana in The Villages, FL. She and Arthur spent the next 19 happy years surrounded by friends and frequently visited by family. She was known as a friend to all and an avid Mahjong player, devoted to her family.

Surviving her are her husband of 65 years, Arthur George Robson of The Villages, FL, son, Bradford Scott Robson and wife Sharon of Englewood, FL, daughter Dorothy Patricia Choate and her husband Eric of Colorado Springs, CO, brother, Jim Williams and wife Kim of Smithfield, NC, her five grandchildren, Ashley Robson, Jessica Robson, Daniele Charpia, Lt. Jennifer Choate (US Army), and Philip Choate, along with six nephews and a niece.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled this coming Fall to allow those who knew and loved her to participate and share their fondest memories of Frances.