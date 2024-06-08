97.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...

Gilbert L. Gunsalus

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Gilbert L. Gunsalus
Gilbert L. Gunsalus

Gilbert L. Gunsalus, 87, died Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He was born in Goshen, NY on April 9, 1937 to Louis Dubois Gunsalus and Kathryn Egbertson Gunsalus.

Gil was valedictorian at Pine Bush High School and then majored in aeronautical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I.). After graduating in 1958, Gil moved to California, living on his diving boat The Miss Rusty in Mission Bay, San Diego and diving near Catalina Island. He always enjoyed regaling people with stories of his diving adventures. He worked as a design engineer at the Pacific Missile Range for General Dynamic Astronautics on the Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile until he was drafted into the Army, where he served for two years.

Upon leaving the Army, Gil returned to upstate New York. He married Shirley Gunsalus (Brach) in 1964 and they had two children, Mark and Kristen. For 35 years, Gil worked at International Business Machines (I.B.M.) in upstate New York and then in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Gil was an outdoor enthusiast whose passions included camping in the Adirondack Mountains, canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and nature photography. He competed in numerous triathlons, the National Capitol Marathon, and the 1996 Boston Marathon. He completed the Adirondack Canoe Classic – a 90+ mile canoe race – four times. In his retirement, he spent a number of years in Morrisville, North Carolina and then eventually moved to The Villages, FL, where he enjoyed golf and archery.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 42 years, Shirley Gunsalus. He is survived by his son, Mark Gunsalus of Elk Grove, CA; his daughter Kristen Cowan (Jonathan) of Evanston, IL; and three grandsons, Benjamin, Ryan, and Toby Cowan.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A little clarity would be nice

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to hear a little clarity when her fellow residents make claims. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

We have a right to fly pro-Trump flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle resident says that residents have a right to fly pro-Trump flags.

Golf carts have responsibility at gate crossings

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf cart drivers have some responsibility at gate crossings.

Our governor refuses to allow protection for those laboring in the heat

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators who refuse to allow for protection for those who labor in the heat.

Are the residents getting stuck with the tab again?

A Village of Belvedere is suspicious of the announced SECO rate hike and wonders if residents are paying for new infrastructure in the southern end of The Villages.

Photos