Golf carts have responsibility at gate crossings

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s up to the golf cart driver to stop at the stop sign at crossings. At some crossings, you can not see golf carts, at the Piedmont gate you can not see carts until you well past the gate, at that gate cart do not stop until they are halfway into the road. We also have too many carts that do not stop for pedestrians. They try to cut off vehicles that have the right of way. They are coming into the vehicle’s lane not the opposite. A merge means one lane, no passing on the right. A stop sign means stop, not to try to fit between the curb and the passing vehicle.    

Joann Oflynn
Village of Calumet Grove

