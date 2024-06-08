86.8 F
Neighbors say dead resident’s home has been vacant for four years

By Meta Minton

Neighbors say a dead resident’s house has been vacant for four years in The Villages.

The problem property at 587 Little River Path in the Village of Mallory Square was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Neighbors have reported that this house at 587 Little River Path in the Village of Mallory Square has been vacant for four years.

Thomas Charles Mitzel purchased the home in 2007 and was its original owner. He apparently died in 2019. The estate is still in probate.

Community Standards received a complaint April 1 about overgrown grass and weeds at the home. There are no emergency contacts available for the property.

During a recent inspection of the property, Community Standards was approached by neighbors who indicated the home has been vacant for four years.

The board agreed to grant seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, the District will begin maintaining the property at a cost of $250 per occurrence.

