Saturday, June 8, 2024
Repair will be taking place on Saddlebrook multi-modal path

By Staff Report

District Property Management will be performing repairs along the multi-modal path between the south side of Saddlebrook Recreation Center to the north side of Tunnel B10 (under County Road 466). The multi-modal path will be blocked off and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will run along the concrete pathway of the Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course. The work is tentatively scheduled for the dates listed below:

Start: Monday, June 10
End: Thursday, June 12

The schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions, or would like further information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

