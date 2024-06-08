SECO’s Pennies From Heaven questioned in midst of uproar

A resident is questioning SECO Energy’s Pennies From Heaven program in the midst of an uproar over huge increases in pole rental rates to be paid for by Villagers.

Elected officials from The Villages are heading to a meeting with SECO executives this week to demand an explanation of the pole rental rates which are rising by as much as 600 percent. Community development districts in The Villages, funded through residents’ maintenance assessments, will be burning through cash reserves in the coming fiscal year to pay for the SECO increases.

Sam Kissinger of the Village of Pinellas has been a SECO customer for more than 50 years.

He is suspicious of SECO’s Pennies from Heaven program, which began transitioning last year to the SECO Energy Foundation.

Here is SECO’s explanation about how the program works:

“Foundation dollars may assist in purchasing smart thermostats for those members who can’t afford one or other energy-efficiency improvements that lower consumption. These types of investments help members reduce energy usage – which leads to lower bills and reduces SECO Energy’s peak demand. A reduction in demand reduces SECO’s wholesale power bill, lowers costs for all members and decreases the need to build new power plants.”

Money is raised through SECO members who allow their bills to be “rounded up” with the additional money going to the foundation.

Kissinger said he discovered that his bill was being rounded up – even though he never gave consent.

He became curious and started doing a little digging. He found that it is difficult to get a straight answer about the Pennies from Heaven program or how it got started.

“Also they will not provide an itemized list of where the money goes to,” Kissinger added.

He is encouraging residents to take a close look at their SECO bills to see if they were automatically enrolled in the “rounding up” program.