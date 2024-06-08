95.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Jaguar owner gets anger management after running down event staff at Cruise In

By Staff Report
Anthony Michael Guerra
A Villager has been ordered to enroll in anger management training after deliberately using his classic Jaguar to ram an event staffer at Cruise In.

Anthony Michael Guerra, 77, of the Village of Dunedin, has pleaded no contest in Lake County Court to a charge reduced to reckless driving with personal injury. He had originally faced a felony charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

He has been ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management training and placed on probation for 12 months. He can petition for early release from probation after six months.

The Illinois native was showing off his silver convertible Jaguar XK-E on the afternoon of Nov. 18 at the monthly car show at Spanish Springs Town Square when a member of the the Special Events staff asked him to leave, according to information from the Lady Lake Police Department. Guerra got “angry” and used his Jaguar to hit the staffer “on purpose.”

The special events staffer suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Guerra was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for a medical evaluation before he was taken to the jail.

