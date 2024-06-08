Villager marks 50th year as ordained minister

A Villager who helped found one of the largest churches in The Villages is marking his 50th year as an ordained minister.

Rev. Barry Hunteman was ordained June 9, 1974 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale, Ind.

Hunteman is best known as the founding pastor of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages. Today, Hope Lutheran is a rapidly growing church, deep in the development stages of a third campus in the southern end of The Villages.

But when Hunteman came to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, Hope Lutheran was merely an idea.

“I felt God was calling me,” said Hunteman, who was then pastor of a church in Tampa.

At the time, The Villages’ population was 18,000.

A meeting was held to gauge interest in establishing a Lutheran church in The Villages and 79 people showed up. It seemed promising.

Hope’s first service was held on Reformation Sunday on Oct. 25, 1998 in the Julio Iglesias room at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

It was a humble beginning, but Hunteman knew well the difficult journey of building a church from the ground up.

He was a high schooler in Princeton, Ind. when his father founded Our Saviour Lutheran Church. As part of the pastor’s family, young Hunteman was knocking on doors in the community and shared in the hard labor of birthing a new church.

The life of a pastor wasn’t so appealing when Hunteman enrolled in the University of Evansville. But one day, as he was sitting in botany class, he had a moment of clarity.

“I asked myself, ‘What am I doing?’” he said.

While he may have been searching for direction at the University of Evansville, he found the woman who would become “the rock” of his life. Hunteman was living off campus and there was a party in his apartment building when a recent nursing graduate named Kay Johnson showed up. A Baptist, she mocked Hunteman for a drinking a beer at the party.

They clicked and Kay and Barry Hunteman were married on Palm Sunday at the University of Evansville. His father performed the wedding.

Hunteman earned a divinity degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio and the couple began the nomadic journey of a pastor’s family. For two years, Hunteman served as pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Princeton, Ind., the church founded by his father.

“My ministry is built on that man’s shoulders,” Hunteman said.

His many years of being a pastor eventually led him to The Villages.

He wanted to build a church that was “lay led” and did not have “top down” management.

“I took my years of experience and looked at what had worked,” he said.

One of the great advantages of starting a church in a retirement community was the number of retired or semi-retired pastors in The Villages. They have been, and continue to be, a great resource at Hope Lutheran.

Hunteman retired from Hope Lutheran and turned the reins over to Jon-Marc MacLean, another pastor’s son. Reluctant to take any credit for the growth of Hope Lutheran, Huntman is obviously proud of the church and fondly remembers the hard work and dedication of the church’s now-charter members.

He and Kay continue to live in the same home they originally bought in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South.

Hunteman has been serving as interim pastor at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Orange City. He continues his spiritual journey with a Bible study group on Zoom.

“Life is a journey of progress,” Hunteman said.