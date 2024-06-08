97.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...

We have a right to fly pro-Trump flags

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I usually keep silent on people’s comments about flags that we fly.
To all the Trump haters that call the flags repugnant, that’s your opinion only. You don’t have to like it, but we as a free people under the Constitution have every right to fly them. Don’t like it don’t look at it but, the insanity that’s taking place over it is almost comical. I really don’t care what someone does and or feels since it is their right and I respect that as an American.
If I see another person flying a Biden or any other flag I don’t support, it’s all good. It has no impact on my life. Life is too short at this point in ours lives for this. Take a deep breath and relax.

Dean Russamano
Village of La Belle

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A little clarity would be nice

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to hear a little clarity when her fellow residents make claims. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Golf carts have responsibility at gate crossings

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf cart drivers have some responsibility at gate crossings.

Our governor refuses to allow protection for those laboring in the heat

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators who refuse to allow for protection for those who labor in the heat.

Are the residents getting stuck with the tab again?

A Village of Belvedere is suspicious of the announced SECO rate hike and wonders if residents are paying for new infrastructure in the southern end of The Villages.

Surprised we don’t see more accidents at gates

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is surprised we don’t see more accidents at the gates.

Photos