We have a right to fly pro-Trump flags

To the Editor:

I usually keep silent on people’s comments about flags that we fly.

To all the Trump haters that call the flags repugnant, that’s your opinion only. You don’t have to like it, but we as a free people under the Constitution have every right to fly them. Don’t like it don’t look at it but, the insanity that’s taking place over it is almost comical. I really don’t care what someone does and or feels since it is their right and I respect that as an American.

If I see another person flying a Biden or any other flag I don’t support, it’s all good. It has no impact on my life. Life is too short at this point in ours lives for this. Take a deep breath and relax.

Dean Russamano

Village of La Belle