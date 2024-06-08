Woman arrested in attack on man who bought tablet on her Verizon account

A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on a man who bought a Samsung Galaxy tablet on her Verizon account.

Kaela Elizabeth Anderson, 26, of Lake Panasoffke, was arrested Thursday afternoon after the attack on the man which left him with a bloody nose, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson went and found the man, who had the tablet in his truck. He revealed that the tablet was broken.

He was sitting in the truck when Anderson became “aggressive.” The man handed the broken tablet to her, prompting her to punch him in the nose.

The Michigan native was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.