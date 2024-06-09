Officials look at moving Lake Pan homes away from septic systems

Sumter County Board of County Commissioners expressed an interest in determining its support to provide sewer service to Lake Panasoffkee, the City of Coleman, the City of Center Hill, and additional capacity for the City of Webster.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) provided the studies associated with these cities and Lake Panasoffkee.

The FGUA is authorized by the State of Florida and interlocal agreements to improve water and sewer service and assist local governments as needed, particularly when private or public water and sewer systems are failing. FGUA obtained a state appropriation to move to the next step of a more detailed design review to confirm the feasibility of providing sewer service to the Lake Panasoffkee area to serve the residents as well as increase the protection of Lake Panasoffkee from nutrient impacts from onsite sewage disposal systems. FGUA has had success in gaining grants and low-cost loan funds from the State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and other agencies to reduce the local cost of developing sewer collection and treatment systems.

Check out the complete presentation at this link: https://www.fgua.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Lake-Pan-Water-Wastewater-Improvement-Analysis-Presentation.pdf