97.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...

Officials look at moving Lake Pan homes away from septic systems

By Staff Report

Sumter County Board of County Commissioners expressed an interest in determining its support to provide sewer service to Lake Panasoffkee, the City of Coleman, the City of Center Hill, and additional capacity for the City of Webster.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) provided the studies associated with these cities and Lake Panasoffkee.

The FGUA is authorized by the State of Florida and interlocal agreements to improve water and sewer service and assist local governments as needed, particularly when private or public water and sewer systems are failing. FGUA obtained a state appropriation to move to the next step of a more detailed design review to confirm the feasibility of providing sewer service to the Lake Panasoffkee area to serve the residents as well as increase the protection of Lake Panasoffkee from nutrient impacts from onsite sewage disposal systems. FGUA has had success in gaining grants and low-cost loan funds from the State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and other agencies to reduce the local cost of developing sewer collection and treatment systems.

Check out the complete presentation at this link: https://www.fgua.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Lake-Pan-Water-Wastewater-Improvement-Analysis-Presentation.pdf

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages made big mistake with roundabouts and golf cart lanes

A Village of Piedmont resident says that The Villages has made a big mistake with roundabouts and golf cart lanes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

SECO Energy and expense of LED lights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says he isn’t buying SECO Energy’s sob story about the price of converting to LED lights.

Confusion at the gates is overblown

A Village of Alhambra resident, responding to a previous letter writer, contends the problem of confusion at the gates has been overblown.

A little clarity would be nice

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to hear a little clarity when her fellow residents make claims. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

We have a right to fly pro-Trump flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle resident says that residents have a right to fly pro-Trump flags.

Photos