Teen enters plea in stabbing attack that claimed life of 15-year-old

A 16-year-old from Wildwood has entered a plea in a brutal stabbing attack that claimed the life of 15-year-old Connor Michael Gill.

Alex Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the first degree, armed burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 10 p.m. June 1 to 6611 County Road 148 in Wildwood where Gill and a 48-year-old male were airlifted from the scene. Gill was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m. June 2. The adult victim was in the intensive care unit of a local hospital following the attack.

The incident occurred during a sleepover when Hernandez “banged” on the door. Gill went to unlock the door and Hernandez gained entry into the residence. Upon entry, Hernandez stabbed Gill and threatened a third victim. The adult victim came to inspect what was going on and was also stabbed by the suspect.

Hernandez fled on foot and was taken into custody with help from the sheriff’s office helicopter.

He had used weapons he had ordered online, according to Sumter County Undersheriff Pat Breeden. The undersheriff also described the attack as “premeditated.”

Both Hernandez and Gill had withdrawn from Sumter County Schools and were being homeschooled