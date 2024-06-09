The Villages loses No. 1 ranking in Florida retirement destinations

The Villages has lost its No. 1 ranking in Florida retirement destinations, according to a new study by Realtor.com

The Villages and one other Florida retirement community won top spots in the annual national ranking which weighs popularity and affordability.

Sun City Center located near Tampa offers proximity to the beach as well as a median list price of homes at $315,000.

“Our vision is to make the Sun City Center Community Association the most affordable and desirable community that offers all the amenities needed for our 55+ adult residents to enjoy a healthy and socially active lifestyle that encourages the spirit of volunteerism,” according to the community’s vision statement on its website.

The median age of Sun City Center residents is 71.

Coming in at No. 4 in Realtor.com’s annual national ranking is The Villages, slightly older with a median age of 73 and pricier with a median list price of homes at $400,000. Realtor.com said one of The Villages’ top selling points is its many golf courses.

Coming in at No. 2 was Green Valley, Arizona with a median age of 74 and median list price of $349,900. The selling points for Green Valley are the abundant outdoor activities and its proximity to the world famous Madera Canyon.

And at No. 3 in the Realtor.com ranking was King City, Oregon, located near Portland. King City boasts a 0 percent sales tax and access to the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. King City has a median age of 63 and a median list price of $375,000.