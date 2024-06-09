The Villages made big mistake with roundabouts and golf cart lanes

To the Editor:

As to the statement that gates are required, yes, they are to slow down traffic, but golf carts do not have the right of way, they have stop signs that means stop until it’s clear to cross, at some crossing vehicles can not see golf carts that do not stop as they cross.

The Villages made a big mistake by allowing golf carts to travel on the same roadways as vehicles. They also made a big mistake by not having sidewalks and people walking in the same area with golf carts. The traffic circles are a big mistake by having drivers in the right lane to go around the circle and having people make a right turn at the yield sign. A yield sign means stop until it is clear to make the turn in all lanes.

James Martin

Village of Piedmont