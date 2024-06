The Village of El Cortez gatehouse will be temporarily unstaffed for the installation of a new roof.

The gate will be unstaffed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

Those traveling through the gate are asked to pay attention to the flow of traffic and use caution when approaching the gates as there will be no attendant on duty. A STOP barricade and safety cones will be placed in the visitor lane.