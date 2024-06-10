Ex-wife causes commotion at home contested in bitter divorce

An ex-wife was arrested after causing a commotion at a home in The Villages contested in a bitter divorce.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 4:43 p.m. Sunday to the home at 989 Golden Grove Drive in the Village of Sabal Chase where 48-year-old Cielo Andrea Baron Gonzalez was revving her car’s engine and “yelling and screaming.” Neighbors said this had been going on for about 10 minutes as Gonzalez was parked behind her ex-husband’s home. She left when neighbors came out to investigate the situation.

The native of Colombia soon returned and pulled into the driveway of the home. She was “very agitated and upset.”

She told deputies she felt the divorce process “was corrupt.” She presented paperwork of a quick claim deed affidavit which her ex-husband’s lawyer had mailed to her. She said they were supposed to sell the home and split the profits, but claimed her ex-husband was not abiding by the agreement. She claimed she is now homeless.

The home was in the news as it was subject of a deed compliance case this past week before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace. An inventory of her vehicle turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

During the booking process at the Sumter County Detention Center, Gonzalez pulled away from detention center staffers and yelled at them.

She is facing charges of disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. Bond was set at $100.