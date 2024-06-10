Out-of-towners nabbed in theft of $1,000 worth of candles in The Villages

Out-of-towners were nabbed after allegedly stealing $1,000 worth of candles at a store in a shopping plaza in The Villages.

A clerk at Bath and Body Works at La Plaza Grande contacted law enforcement after the women, later identified as 34-year-old Patricia Francis and 28-year-old Shantoria Harris, both of Orlando, entered the store at about 6 p.m. Thursday and began filling baskets with candles, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They ran out of the store and got into a gold Jeep Cherokee.

The vehicle was spotted at Papa John’s at Village Crossroads shopping center. The candles were found inside the vehicle. Harris was taken into custody.

Initially, officers did not believe Francis was involved in the theft of the candles and she was not detained. However, officers soon concluded that Francis, who has previous theft convictions, did take part in the heist. She was found at the nearby’s Arby’s restaurant and taken into custody.

Both women were arrested on charges of grand theft and booked at the Lake County Jail.