Thanks for kindness after I reported stolen golf clubs

To the Editor:

A few days ago I submitted a letter about theft in The Villages ramping up and our golf clubs being stolen from Sumter Landing.

I just wanted to reach out to the kind people who have contacted me. A few phone calls just telling me they are sorry that this happened to us. And one very kind and generous person who put an envelope in my door “anonymously.” I was not seeking assistance, I simply wanted to let readers know this was happening and to maybe trigger the mind of one person who sees a crime in progress to stop and say to themselves, “Oh, maybe I should watch for a moment, maybe I can stop a bad thing from happening to someone. Maybe I should do what I’d want someone to do for me and snap a photo and leave a note on the cart/car saying I saw some suspicious activity near your property I snapped a picture if you need it, call me.”

We live in a vulnerable community and most of us just want to live and enjoy our life here. And I’ve met a lot of good people here and if we can just watch out for each other just a little it can make a difference. Thank you to friends and strangers alike who have found my number and reached out. And thank you to the person who placed the envelope in my door. Your kindness is much appreciated. I would be happy to return your gift and accept your kind words and maybe a new friendship in return. People like you are the reason we wanted to be in The Villages to begin with. God bless you. And I am taking your advice and I will be paying it forward. If the good people stick together, we can wipe out some of the evil. And keep our beautiful Villages safe.

Donna Hladik

Village of Hemingway