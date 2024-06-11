80.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Convicted sex offender jailed after he ‘forgot’ to register

By Staff Report
Jason Brumley
Jason Brumley

A convicted sex offender was jailed after he “forgot” to register with law enforcement.

Jason Brumley, 33, of Ocklawaha, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

He reported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and stated that he “forgot” to register in May.  He said he had realized his mistake and was “beating himself up all weekend,” according to the arrest report.

In 2006, Brumley was convicted of five counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 in Broward County. He was sentenced to five years in state prison and was released in 2009. He remains on probation.

