Marjorielu Hutker

Marjorielu Hutker passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2024 in The Villages, FL. She was 91 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband Everett Hutker, Jr in 1998 in Daphne, AL. They were married for 42 years. She is survived by her only child, Pamela Jo Lange (Mark) of Marietta, GA.

Marge was born in 1933 to the late Glenn V and Edna Marie (Rowley) Hill in Huntington, Indiana. She was sister to the late Theodore (Ted) Glenn Hill of Decatur, Indiana. She was raised in Decatur, graduated from Decatur High School and attended the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She worked in personnel and loved conducting interviews and supporting existing employees.

She and Everett were married in 1956 and lived in Ft Wayne, IN where she worked in personnel for General Electric and North American Van Lines while Everett worked at Ind Univ/Purdue Univ-Ft Wayne.

In 1973 they moved to Greenville, Rhode Island where she worked at Brown Univ and Everett worked at Bryant College. Her daughter Pam graduated from Smithfield High School and Bryant College.

In 1983 they moved to Daphne, Alabama and she worked in personnel at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, AL until her retirement in 1996. She moved to The Villages, FL (Village of Santo Domingo) in 2000.

Marge had many hobbies including a love for cooking. In both Ft Wayne and Greenville, she and Everett belonged to gourmet groups and she enjoyed preparing and tasting dishes from different cuisines. She was a dog-lover owning both Dachshund and Shelties and cats. Family was important to Marge and she made annual trips to Indiana for family reunions and summer lake vacations.

Marge also enjoyed gardening at home and belonged to the Lake Forest Garden Club in Daphne. She was also a member and President of the Lake Forest Women’s Club. She was a part of women’s golf groups in both Lake Forest and The Villages. She enjoyed music; sang in the GE Choir in Ft Wayne, and loved attending Gaither Vocal Band concerts in the southeast. She learned to snow ski in the northeast and skied often in NH/VT/MA. She also skied the big resorts in Denver, Colorado Springs, Park City, Northern CA, and WV. In her later years she continued with Snow Mobile trips to Yellowstone Natl Park and the Continental Divide CO.

She was a member and attended North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake.

The funeral arrangements are being provided by Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake. The funeral service will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church; details still pending. Interment will be held at a later time at the Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Indiana.