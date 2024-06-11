86.1 F
Mini-academy will give residents behind-the-scenes look at sheriff’s office

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a scaled-down version of its popular Citizens Academy.

The mini-Citizens Academy is being offered as an alternative to the 8-week educational course traditionally offered by the sheriff’s office.

The mini-academy will be a one-day, two-hour session.

“It’s a great way to learn about how the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office works,” said Capt. Robert Siemer, district commander for The Villages.

The first session will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Lake Miona Recreation Center in The Villages.

To register for the mini-academy, call Theresa Cooper at (352) 689-4604. There will be a limit of 70 enrollees for the first mini-academy.

The sheriff’s office plans to offer two mini-academies per month.

